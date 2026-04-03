Dakota Mortensen cut from new season of Vanderpump Villa over Taylor Frankie Paul investigation
Vanderpump Villa is feeling the aftershocks of the Bachelorette scandal.(Disney/Fred Hayes)
The aftershocks from The Bachelorette scandal that shook the reality TV business and left fans jilted on the eve of the show’s premiere have reached Vanderpump Villa. Per Variety, Villa cast member Dakota Mortensen, who filed a restraining order against disgraced Bachelorette Taylor Frankie Paul last month, will be edited out of season three of Villa due to the ongoing domestic violence investigation into the former couple. Both Mortensen and Paul were cast members on The Secret Lives Of Mormon Wives, and Mortensen was to make his entrance into the Vanderpump universe with the third season of Villa.
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