Dakota Mortensen cut from new season of Vanderpump Villa over Taylor Frankie Paul investigation

The aftershocks from The Bachelorette scandal that shook the reality TV business and left fans jilted on the eve of the show’s premiere have reached Vanderpump Villa. Per Variety, Villa cast member Dakota Mortensen, who filed a restraining order against disgraced Bachelorette Taylor Frankie Paul last month, will be edited out of season three of Villa due to the ongoing domestic violence investigation into the former couple. Both Mortensen and Paul were cast members on The Secret Lives Of Mormon Wives, and Mortensen was to make his entrance into the Vanderpump universe with the third season of Villa.

Filming on this season of Secret Lives Of Mormon Wives was paused on March 16 due to an investigation into domestic violence allegations made by both Paul and Mortensen. Days later, a video of Paul tossing furniture at Mortensen and her child circulated in the media, and Disney canceled season 22 of The Bachelorette hours later, just days before the season was supposed to premiere. Seeing as the investigation into Mortensen’s claims is ongoing, Disney, which owns Hulu, has apparently decided to scrub Mortensen from this season of Vanderpump Villa as well. The new season of Villa premieres on April 16.

Hulu’s loss, however, may be Daddy‘s gain. Mortensen will return on Alex Cooper’s upcoming reality competition series, Unwell Winter Games, made up of “polarizing” stars, including con artist Anna Delvey and former WWE superstar Saray “Paige” Bevis. Unwell Winter Games premieres on YouTube on April 6.

Updated: In a recent interview with People, the show’s star and executive producer, Lisa Vanderpump, clarified that Mortensen did not have a “big storyline” on Villa and that the decision to cut him was made because the show’s producers did not wish to “shine a spotlight” on the controversy.