Damien Leone says Terrifier 4 will feature Art The Clown's origin story Leone says he's started working on a script for the sequel to Terrifier 3 which made a hefty $90 million at the box office last year.

It’s a feature, not a bug, that Damien Leone’s Terrifier movies have ludicrous stories: After all, a film franchise more beholden to logic probably couldn’t get away with imagery like having main series bad guy Art The Clown’s severed head get birthed out of the body of one of his former victims, as happens in the climax of Terrifier 2. Still, this is a series where angels give a young woman a magic sword so that she can dress up like a Valkyrie and fight against a demon-worshiping murder clown in a Santa suit, so we’re not sure we necessarily foresaw the series having the narrative rigor required for an actual “Art The Clown origin story” on our Terrifier 4 bingo cards.

More fool us, then, as Leone announced on social media today that, not only has he started working on the script for a fourth film in the franchise, but that he “will finally reveal Art’s origin” in the upcoming movie. It’s no surprise that Leone is working on a fourth movie: He’s been making noises about the film since right after Terrifier 3 came out last year, although he’s quibbled a bit on whether the upcoming movie would be the franchise’s final installment. (Given what incredibly efficient money machines these movies have turned into—Terrifier 3 made $90 million off of a $2 million budget, which is fairly wild even by the low-cost, high-return standards of horror—we’re guessing there’s a lot of pressure to extend out the incredibly gory murders.) Leone also showed off an image of the title page for the script of the next movie, complete with some blood splatters, just in case people suddenly got worried that no one was going to bleed in Terrifier 4.