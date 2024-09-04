Dan Levy has banned eyebrow jokes from a very Levy Emmys The Levy boys aren’t going to do this the easy way

It seems that the awards season starts earlier every year. As the days grow shorter and nights colder, the hibernating Levys leave their burrows to prepare for their moment in the sun. It’s almost time for them to emerge because Dan and Eugene Levy shall grace the television academy with their brows next month, and ABC is giving us a little taste of the type of humor we won’t be seeing on stage—namely, eyebrow jokes. That’s too easy for the younger Levy, who spends the show’s first teaser putting the kibosh on Dad Humor, like confusing “high brow” with “eyebrow.” He is making the Levy family’s latest bid for Emmy dominance a challenge by cutting their signature gag: Making fun of Eugene’s voluminous brows. They are the first father-son duo to host the Emmys and won’t be risking the opportunities for future paternally connected pairings like Dennis and Jack Quaid.

Nevertheless, few are more prepared for Emmy’s success than this pair of Emmy winners. Both have four statues apiece for Schitt’s Creek, but Eugene Levy’s trying to break the tie, and he’s doing so right in his son’s face. Case in point: he didn’t even take a break from nominations this year. His Apple TV+ series, The Reluctant Traveler, is nominated for Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special, meaning he might be spending part of the night clutching that golden statue for dear life as his son stares jealously at his father and welcomes the cast of Suits LA to the stage. Perhaps, next time, Mr. Levy, the younger, will consider turning Good Grief into a six-episode miniseries so he, too, can qualify. From Jim Levinstein to Dan Levy, no one knows how to embarrass their son more than Eugene Levy.

The Emmys air live on ABC on September 15.