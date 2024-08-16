It's officially a very Levy Emmys with Dan and Eugene set as hosts The multiple Emmy-havers will be the first ever father-son duo to host the ceremony

The Emmys have officially gone up Schitt’s Creek. After rumors swirled last week, the Levys have made it official. The father-son duo of Eugene and Dan Levy will be stepping up to the plate as Emmy co-hosts on September 15. Maybe the currently rudderless Oscars should take some notes.

The Levys are big on making history, not just as the coolest motel guests their small town home had ever seen. In 2020, the pair became the first ever father and son to win major awards in the same year, for their respective work as Johnny and David Rose on Schitt’s Creek. Now, they’ll be the first father and son duo to ever host the Emmys, and, according to Variety, only the second duo to host this century. They follow Colin Jost and Michael Che, who emceed in 2018.

“For two Canadians who won our Emmys in a literal quarantine tent, the idea of being asked to host this year in an actual theater was incentive enough,” the Levys said in a statement. “We’re thrilled to be able to raise a glass to this extraordinary season of television and can’t wait to spend the evening with you all on Sept. 15.”

Each of the Levys has a total of four Emmys to their names. As producers, they both picked up an extra award for Outstanding Comedy Series for Schitt’s Creek in the aforementioned quarantine tent, with Dan also winning statues for writing and directing. Eugene won for Outstanding Writing in a Variety or Music Program for his work on SCTV Network (Second City Television) in 1982 and 1983.

Dan might also have the honor this year of presenting an award to his father (or even funnier, Eugene to himself). The older Levy is nominated for Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special for The Reluctant Traveler With Eugene Levy, a comedy travel series he hosts for Apple TV+. Meanwhile, Dan has been hard at work with his production company, Not a Real Production Company (but it is real, we swear!), which just produced his series The Big Brunch for Max, as well as his directorial debut, Good Grief, last winter. On the production side, he’s currently working on the upcoming documentary Lilith Fair, as well as a show called Standing By, where he’ll star as a guardian angel alongside David Tennant, Glenn Close, Poppy Liu, Samira Wiley, and Natalie Palamides. Seems like a second big Emmys for Dan could be in the works.