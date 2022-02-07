Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, a biopic about one of the central figures in the development of the atomic bomb, already has a Scarecrow, an Iron Man, a Black Widow, a Jason Bourne, a Mr. Robot, a potential Sue Storm, and a Safdie brother, but now it’s also getting a Green Goblin—not the one everybody likes, and maybe not even one most people remember, but a Green Goblin nonetheless.

We’re talking about Dane DeHaan, who you may know from Amazing Spider-Man 2, or A Cure For Wellness, or (if you’re potentially Very Cool) Valerian And The City Of A Thousand Planets. He’s joined the cast of Oppenheimer, but all The Hollywood Reporter knows about his character is that details are “being kept in a lead-lined bunker.” Maybe he’s playing the Green Goblin again? Green Goblins are big again, thanks to Spider-Man: No Way Home, and it makes a fair amount of sense to put a guy with pumpkin bombs in a movie with mushroom clouds… or maybe that doesn’t make sense.

Anyway, in addition to DeHaan, Oppenheimer stars Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer himself, along with Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon, Emily Blunt, Florence Pugh, Rami Malek, Benny Safdie, and Josh Hartnett. THR says Universal (which won Nolan after his feud with Warner Bros. over HBO Max) is pitching the movie as an “epic thriller that thrusts audiences into pulse-pounding paradox of the enigmatic man who must risk destroying the world in order to save it.” (Spoiler alert: It takes a few more decades, at least, for the world to be destroyed.)

Filming is starting soon in New Mexico, and Oppenheimer is set for a theatrical release—and only a theatrical release, we assume—on July 21, 2023. That’s a ways off, so we’ll really looking like fools if they world is really destroyed between now and then.