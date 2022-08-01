Coming off of A24’s first $100 million box office hit Everything Everywhere All At Once, Daniels have signed on to produce a new Showtime pilot, Mason. The dynamic directing duo are joined as executive producers by another of this year’s major movie success stories, Nope’s Steven Yeun.

Mason is the brainchild of writer, cartoonist, and stand-up comedian Nathan Min, whose previous credits include sketch writing for The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and co-producing Joe Pera Talks With You. Min will executive produce and star in the half-hour pilot, which is based on his life. Per Variety, it’s “described as a surrealist comedy about a quiet man named Nathan, often misheard as ‘Mason,’ seeking connection in a loud world.”

Once again teaming up with Daniel Scheinert and Daniel Kwan, A24 is the studio behind the pilot. Daniels’ producing partner Jonathan Wang will also executive produce, alongside Yeun and Adam Kopp under Yeun’s Universal Remote banner.

“Nathan has brought Showtime a disarmingly funny and emotional project that feels like a punch to the gut in how astutely it conveys the trials and tribulations of being a human today,” said Showtime’s original programming EVP Amy Israel in a statement (per Variety). “We can’t wait to see him team up with Daniels—who have emerged as a force with their incredible, mind-bending film that revolutionized what seemed possible on the screen—as well as the immensely multi-talented Steven Yeun and our friends at A24. Mason has every chance of emerging as a brilliant and cathartic comedy for our viewers.”

A surrealist comedy that can also deliver an emotional gut punch is a pretty good description of Everything Everywhere All At Once (and Swiss Army Man, for that matter). Yeun has his fair share of surreal comedies under his belt as well, and he’s no stranger to A24 either (as both star and executive producer of Minari). Suffice to say, Min has certainly found the right collection of partners for this endeavor.