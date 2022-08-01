Fans of Michelle Yeoh, rejoice! Everything Everywhere All At Once–not the only multiverse movie this year, but perhaps the most beloved–surpassed $100 million at the global box office, becoming A24’s first film to do so.

Per Variety, the film generated $68.9 million in the United States and an additional $31.1 million internationally. Some non-U.S. stats: Everything Everywhere grossed $6.2 million in the U.K., $5.1 million in Canada, $4.5 million in Australia, $2.4 million in Russia, $2.3 million in Taiwan, $2 million in Mexico, $1.7 million in Hong Kong, $1.5 million in Germany, and $1.1 million in the Netherlands.

The movie, helmed by directing duo the Daniels (Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert), was re-released in theaters last weekend with eight additional minutes of outtakes and a pre-recorded message from the filmmakers. Variety reports that re-release raked in an extra $650,000 from 1,490 locations.

Advertisement

Back in May, Everything Everywhere broke distributor A24’s domestic box office record, previously held by the Safdie Brothers’ Uncut Gems (starring Adam Sandler) at $50 million. Ari Aster’s Hereditary held the studio’s record internationally at $79 million. Greta Gerwig’s Lady Bird and Barry Jenkins’ Moonlight were also top A24 performers at $78 million and $65 million global box office earnings respectively.

Everything Everywhere All At Once is only the Daniels’ second film after their cult hit Swiss Army Man (also distributed by A24). The movie has been met with near-universal critical acclaim; in our A- review, writer Jordan Hoffman praises it as a “maximalist sledgehammer of a film.” The movie–and its star, Yeoh–are expected to be part of the season’s awards conversation. And that cool $100 mil doesn’t hurt, either.