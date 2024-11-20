Never fear, true believers: Netflix's Daredevil is canon A weary nation breathes a sigh of relief as Daredevil star Charlie Cox assures fans those seasons are still in play.

The man without fear wants viewers without fear, and so he is easing concerns about those seasons of Daredevil collecting dust on Netflix. Rest assured, true believers, Charlie Cox confirmed that Daredevil: Born Again is a continuation of the Netflix series that was mostly a mixed bag but had some fun moments. Speaking to Empire, Cox says that “there was talk early on about reinventing the whole thing” to test if Matt Murdock was “a slightly different person.” They scrapped that idea because Murdock is a static character, apparently, so “it ended up being more of a continuation.” Finally, a victory for the few, the proud, the Defenders defenders.

“A lot of the history follows on,” says Cox. “The relationships and dynamics set up in the previous seasons still exist.”

Unfortunately, it doesn’t sound like all that history followed. By the looks of Disney’s Born Again, there’s nary a hint of Iron Fist, Elektra, or The Hand in this continuation. Nor does Cox mention if She-Hulk will pop by for another round of superhero romance. Nevertheless, Cox says the season sees Matt, Foggy, and Karen settling into a “good rhythm” as Matt Murdock has “made peace” with his lawyer-by-day, superhero-by-night lifestyle. Nevertheless, “shit hits the fan” once Wilson Fisk shows up. It’s not easy being a man without fear. Oh, well, excelsior!