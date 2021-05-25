Dave Bautista, not to be confused with Hemingway Photo : Rodin Eckenroth ( Getty Images )

Dave Bautista’s experiencing the John Cena effect, going from the WWE to taking his pick of major movies after appearing in Guardians Of The Galaxy and starring recently in Zack Snyder’s Army Of The Dead. He’s also set to appear in Knives Out 2, alongsider nearly every famous actor to ever exist. He could play any tough guy he wants. But Bautista’s dream role is, uh, very different from anything you’d envision him playing.



In an interview with Polygon, the former wrestler was asked what his ideal role would be, and he responded saying, “I’ve given a lot of thought to inspirational stories I could play, interesting stories I could play. And the one that seems to keep coming back to me is Ernest Hemingway.” Yeah, it’s quite the head scratcher. The Greek-Filipino actor looks absolutely nothing like pale, red-cheeked, white-bearded Hemingway. The late author wasn’t the buffest guy, either. But that’s not stopping Bautista from thinking he could do a great job. “I think I could do him justice. I think he’s so interesting, everything about his life, and the way he lived, and also the way he died. It’s just very intriguing, his ideas are intriguing to me,” he explains.

But he also mentions another dream role that sounds a bit more fitting. “I’ve also been very vocal lately about playing Bane in the DC Universe, and I still feel very strongly that I could do that character justice.So fiction vs. non-fiction, that would be Bane or Ernest Hemingway.”

Hey, Cate Blanchett played Bob Dylan successfully and Charlize Theron transformed herself into the real-life scary-looking serial killer Aileen Wuornos. If someone wants to take on the challenge of making Bautista look like Hemingway, then why not? Stranger casting decisions have happened. Now all we need is for someone to actually make this Hemingway biopic.

