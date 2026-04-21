David Geffen says David Zaslav is pretty bummed about losing his Warner Bros. job
The Warner Bros. Discovery CEO will walk away with hundreds of millions of dollars, but his buddy says he'd rather have the job.Photo: Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for The New York Times
If you thought that the melancholy about the Warner Bros. Discovery-Paramount Skydance merger extended to only Hollywood creatives and progressive legislators, rest assured that WBD CEO David Zaslav is also pretty bummed. Sure, he’s poised to walk away from the deal with well north of $500 million while thousands of other employees are likely to lose their jobs, but “If you asked him if he’d rather have the job or the money, there’s no doubt about that: He’d rather have the job,” says investor and DreamWorks co-founder David Geffen. “I really believe that.”
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