Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Sunday, January 2. All times are Eastern.



Top pick

Around The World In 80 Days (PBS, 8 p.m.): David Tennant stars as explorer Phileas Fogg in a new eight-part adaptation of the classic Jules Verne novel. There are some big changes to this rendition, particularly with Abigail Fix joining the crew, which is a callback to the fact that journalist Nellie Bly actually attempted the titular feat. This is also the only adaptation that keeps the character of Aouda and has her played by an Indian actress ( Shivaani Ghai ) . This 80 Days also appears to keep Fogg’s trai ts of being incredibly bad at traveling and unable to fend for himself— part of the book’s original humor came from his gentlemanlike demeanor and naiveté. (Though that can probably be true for any Jules Verne book.) The humor doesn’t really come across from the trailer, but the trailer is mainly about David Tennant and little else. The show was a miniseries, but a second season has already been greenlit. Ibrahim Koma and Leonie Benesch also star.

Regular coverage

Yellowstone (Paramount, 8 p.m., season finale)

Dexter: New Blood (Showtime, 9:00 p.m.)

Yellowjackets (Showtime, 10 p.m.)

Wild cards

Resident Alien: Season Two Behind The Scenes (Syfy, 4 p.m.): Before the second season of Alan Tudyk’s Resident Alien premieres on January 26, take a behind-the-scenes look at how the season came into shape in this special preview.

Premieres (Fox, ABC, NBC, CBS): Get set for network TV’s return with new premieres of The Equalizer, NCIS: Los Angeles, The Simpsons, The Rookie, S.W.A.T.

This Came Out of Me (Discovery Channel, 9:01 p.m.): For anyone who’s enjoyed the gruesome, gross, and sometimes funny stories from ER doctors, here’s a show for you. Fashion model turned ER physician Dr. Ruby Rose will treat us to everyday situations in which things end up in places they just shouldn’t be. F rom a monster bug getting stuck in a patient’s ear to a piece of concrete getting trapped in a patient’s leg, what goes in must come out.