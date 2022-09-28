Yesterday, Ryan Reynolds announced that Hugh Jackman will appear as Wolverine in Deadpool 3, a thing that both of them have been trying to make happen for years (if only they had thought to just go ahead and do it rather than acting like someone was stopping them), and obviously everyone has a lot of questions about what that means. We know Deadpool 3 will be part of the MCU, but does that mean Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine exists in the MCU? Do the X-Men exist in the MCU and nobody thought to mention them? Will there be multiverse nonsense happening to explain how they get from the old Fox Marvel universe to the Disney Marvel universe? Will Deadpool and Wolverine finally smooch each other?

Thankfully, Reynolds and Jackman got back together for another video, and this time they’re going to answer all of our questions! No, just kidding. That’s actually the central gag of the video, and the actually only manage to answer one question: How is Wolverine going to be in Deadpool 3 if he dies at the end of Logan?

Before getting to the video, can we just address this one ourselves? See, movies aren’t real. A character can die in a movie and then appear in another movie. That’s not a problem. And Logan will still exist once Deadpool 3 comes out. Maybe check in with a Star Wars fan to hear about what happened to the good old movies once they made the bad new movies (that might actually be a bad example, since the good old movies keep getting worse with new edits).

Anyway, here’s the video, which also points out that Logan takes place in the future (so Deadpool 3 could just take place before that), but the main point is that they insist that they’re not going to interfere with Logan in any way.

Another important thing to note: Starting the video with Jackman clapping his hands, pointing at the camera, opening his mouth, and then not saying anything is really funny. You don’t always need to have Deadpool waving his arms and saying “jokes jokes jokes” to make people laugh! Not that we wouldn’t love to see Deadpool just say the word “jokes.” Reynolds would probably kill it.