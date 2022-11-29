Babylon

Theaters everywhere December 23

Babylon Trailer #2 (2022)

Just as Once Upon A Time In Hollywood was Quentin Tarantino’s take on how he wanted to remember Hollywood in the late ’60s, Babylon is Damien Chazelle’s imaginary take on the ’20s and the ’30s in the biz as he’d like to picture it. Conveniently, both films share the same big-name leads. Through excesses like mountains of cocaine and actual party elephants with diarrhea, the story seemingly revels in the over-the-top lifestyles of the first movie makers, as it follows the fortunes of an upcoming starlet (Margot Robbie), a drunken star on the way down (Brad Pitt), and a Mexican-American film assistant (Diego Calva) who uses his proximity to the other two to work his way upward into the industry.

Inevitably, the coming of sound and the Hays code changes everything, and the culture of indulgence has to adapt or die ... as do its participants, sometimes literally. Featuring probably every idea on the subject Chazelle has ever had, his three-hour-plus epic of excess positions itself in some ways as the real, uncensored story Singin’ In The Rain might have been based on. It could take massive arrogance and ambition to pull something like this off, but the La La Land director just might have both in spades. [Luke Y. Thompson]