The Deli Boys—and Lucky Aunty, of course—are up to no damn good in season 2 trailer

Hulu's crime comedy adds Kumail Nanjiani, Fred Armisen, and Andrew Rannells to its cast.

By Saloni Gajjar  |  May 6, 2026 | 3:58pm
Photo: James Washington/Disney
TV News Deli Boys
The Deli Boys—and Lucky Aunty, of course—are up to no damn good in season 2 trailer

One of last year’s slept-on TV comedies returns later this month. (A streaming show returning on an annual basis in this economy? Hallelujah.) Abdullah Saeed’s irreverent Deli Boys centers on two Pakistani-American brothers who, after their father’s freak death on a golf course, inherit his successful convenience store business only to discover he was using it as a front to smuggle drugs. 

Against their wishes, a diligent Mir Dar (Asif Ali) and party boy Raj (Saagar Shaikh) are thrust into Philadelphia’s dangerous mafia territory—one that they are totally unequipped to navigate. Their only guide is their dad’s business partner/longtime friend, Lucky (Poorna Jagannathan). As the trio tries to battle kooky rival mob bosses, persuasive FBI agents, and deal with family problems, they also learn that the Dar patriarch was murdered. Season one ended with the discovery of the killer’s identity, Mir getting a divorce, and Raj getting married. Crucially, the Dar brothers embrace their new identity as criminals. 

The six new half-hour episodes pick up right after, with them drowning in dirty cash while “Philly’s sketchiest crooks are circling them,” according to a press release. Their latest foe is casino king and launderer Max Sugar (Fred Armisen), who hooks up with Lucky and ends up proving to be a bigger problem than anyone imagined. Meanwhile, Raj seeks revenge on his dad’s killer, and Mir tries to expand the company, hopefully without getting caught by the city’s D.A. and mayoral candidate, played by Andrew Rannells. Season two’s ensemble also features returning stars Brian George, Tan France, and Amita Rao, along with newcomers Kumail Nanjiani, Lilly Singh, and Robin Thede. 

Deli Boys is produced in partnership with Onyx Collective, a brand meant to champion BIPOC narratives, including other Hulu comedies like UnPrisoned and How To Die Alone, legal drama Reasonable Doubt, and the Oscar-winning documentary feature Summer Of Soul

All episodes of Deli Boys will be released on Hulu on May 28.

 
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