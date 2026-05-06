The Deli Boys—and Lucky Aunty, of course—are up to no damn good in season 2 trailer Hulu's crime comedy adds Kumail Nanjiani, Fred Armisen, and Andrew Rannells to its cast.

One of last year’s slept-on TV comedies returns later this month. (A streaming show returning on an annual basis in this economy? Hallelujah.) Abdullah Saeed’s irreverent Deli Boys centers on two Pakistani-American brothers who, after their father’s freak death on a golf course, inherit his successful convenience store business only to discover he was using it as a front to smuggle drugs.

Against their wishes, a diligent Mir Dar (Asif Ali) and party boy Raj (Saagar Shaikh) are thrust into Philadelphia’s dangerous mafia territory—one that they are totally unequipped to navigate. Their only guide is their dad’s business partner/longtime friend, Lucky (Poorna Jagannathan). As the trio tries to battle kooky rival mob bosses, persuasive FBI agents, and deal with family problems, they also learn that the Dar patriarch was murdered. Season one ended with the discovery of the killer’s identity, Mir getting a divorce, and Raj getting married. Crucially, the Dar brothers embrace their new identity as criminals.