Dexter: Resurrection will resurrect Dexter again for season 2

The Dexter cinematic universe may be dead, but Dexter—against all odds—is not. The series continuation Dexter: Resurrection has been picked up for round two, star Michael C. Hall announced in a video shared to social media (below). “We’ve been greenlit for another season. There’s more to come,” Hall promised. “The writer’s room is assembling now, and details will be forthcoming, but I wanted to be the first to let you know that the story continues.”

Dexter: Resurrection reunites Hall with Jack Alcott, who first played his son Harrison Morgan in the previous revival Dexter: New Blood, as well as James Remar as the ghost of Dexter’s adoptive father. The first season’s cast also featured Uma Thurman, Peter Dinklage, Eric Stonestreet, Neil Patrick Harris, Krysten Ritter, and David Dastmalchian, among others. Praising the re-revival for The A.V. Club, Brian Tallerico writes that Resurrection was a redemption for Dexter, which saw a quality decline in its final few seasons and in New Blood. But Resurrection brought the show “back to the basics: high-powered guest stars, righteous justice, and captivating twists and turns. And they did so through mirror images of what fans of this show know about its characters, reflecting the themes that built the series’ legacy in the first place.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Dexter: Resurrection renewal comes after Paramount un-renewed the spin-off Dexter: Original Sin. Creator Clyde Phillips recently said that the team had “a couple years” of that show planned out. They’d also written 10 episodes of a Harrison spin-off, and 10 episodes of a spin-off about John Lithgow’s Trinity Killer, but hopes to expand the Dexter-verse died with the Paramount merger. Luckily, there’s still more Resurrection to keep Phillips and co. busy for the foreseeable future. (Unless Paramount gets cold feet and un-renews again, that is, but here’s hoping that does not become a more common practice in Hollywood.)