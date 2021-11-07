Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Sunday, November 7. All times are Eastern.



Top picks

Dexter: New Blood (Showtime, 9:00 p.m.): After killing off most of his friends and family—even accidentally or being obliquely at fault—Dexter is hiding away in a small town, where he is dating the local sheriff (of course). But this time, he’s surrounded by ghosts: Debra, the Trinity Killer, and more return to haunt and guide Dexter in his new life. Maybe he’ll finally die at the end of this series. Joshua Alston is recapping.

Doctor Who: Flux (BBC America, 8 p.m.): In last week’s recap, Caroline Siede was hopeful that the latest season doesn’t get caught in a Chris Chibnall trap: “But amidst the chaos, there are things about ‘The Halloween Apocalypse’ that have me feeling optimistic about the season. For one thing, this episode does a nice job fleshing out the Doctor and Yaz’s status quo without relying on the kind of ‘stand and monologue’ scenes that are often a Chibnall weakness.” Let’s pray it continues!

Regular coverage

Succession (HBO, 9 p.m.)

Insecure (HBO, 10:00 p.m)

Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO, 10:30 p.m.)

Wild cards

Weather Gone Viral (Weather Channel, 10:00 p.m.): The seventh season of this increasingly relevant show is back to discuss freezing cold weather in Texas. Covering tornadoes, intense rains, hurricanes, and more, this series might as well be called “Climate Change: The Show!” Hopefully, there is also information on how to survive some of these natural disasters among all those dramatic clips.

Father Christmas Is Back (Netflix, 3:01 a.m.): Elizabeth Hurley, John Cleese, and Kelsey Grammer lead the cast of this holiday movie about a father coming back on Christmas after years away. A real-life soapy Dear Prudence letter!

It’s A Wonderful Lifetime Holiday Preview (Lifetime, 10:00 a.m.): Remember how fun it was to watch spooky Halloween movies? Well, Christmas movies are less deep in general, but they’re still nice to have on when it’s cold out and you’d rather stay home and drink tea. Lifetime’s preview will whet your appetite for these seasonal offerings this year.