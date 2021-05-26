Dexter revival re-introduces us to "Jim Lindsay," regular human man

“Hello, I enjoy fish and also game.” Photo : LOIC VENANCE/AFP via Getty Images

Bound, we can only assume, by some arcane code of paternal restraint, the Dexter revival has been playing its new status quo both quiet and coy. We’ve gotten a few little teasers, and a confirmation that Michael C. Hall will still be murdering people in the new Showtime show, which will not, tragically, be a low-key drama about the perils and pitfalls of Pacific Northwest logging operations. Now, we’ve gotten another one of these little dribs and drabs: Our first look at Dexter Morgan, circa 2021—or, should we say, Regular Human Man “Jim Lindsay.”

Named, presumably, as an homage to original Dexter author Jeff Lindsay, our shot of big, smile-y Jim, with his regular, non-murderous face, does give us a few hints about what Dexter’s been up to over the last several years. Not cutting down trees, apparently, so much as servicing the general tree-cutting-down ethos, working for Fred’s Fish And Game. Who is Fred? Does his mental pick-up truck have its own Dark Passenger? What horrifying Grand Guignol of fishing wire, bear traps, and duck calls is he preparing to propagate upon our sort-of-still-technically hero? God, and returning showrunner Clyde Phillips, only knows.

Dexter returns to Showtime sometime later this year.