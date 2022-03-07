Late last month, Florida’s House Of Representatives passed what people are calling the “Don’t Say Gay” bill, a nightmarish work of homophobia and outright cruelty that’s essentially designed to prevent any discussions of sexual orientation or gender identity in schools. If it’s signed into law, which it probably will be, it will create an environment in which children are taught at a young age—either implicitly or explicitly—that it is wrong to be anything but straight and cisgendered. It is, to put a fine point on it, fucking evil.

But, as with anything related to Florida, it’s worth checking in on the major American corporation that practically runs a sovereign nation out of the state and see what Mickey Mouse has say about this latest despicable act of hate against the LGBTQ community. If you ask Disney CEO Bob Chapek, though, the company actually has very little to say. The company has yet to explicitly address the horrific piece of legislation coming out of its home state, and Variety has now obtained a company-wide email from Chapek that makes it clear that the lack of a public statement is on purpose.

In the memo, Chapek says that he doesn’t “want anyone to mistake a lack of statement for a lack of support” of the LGBTQ community, saying “we all share the same goal of a more tolerant, respectful world” but that “where we may differ is in the tactics to get there.” Chapek argues that “corporate statements do very little to change outcomes or minds,” suggesting that “they are often weaponized by one side or the other to further divide and inflame.”

So, rather than outright saying that Disney supports the LGBTQ community and that this legislation is evil and will hurt children for no reason other than the fact that its sponsors are evil, Chapek is going focus on creating “lasting change” with “the inspiring content we produce, the welcoming culture we create, and the diverse community organizations we support.” (The email highlights that Disney gave “nearly $3 million to support the work of LGBTQ+ organizations” last year, which is less than .1% of what the company paid for Star Wars, if that’s how you measure Disney’s money.)

Chapek does say in his memo that he plans to have a “more fulsome conversation” about Disney’s LGBTQ support at a company-wide summit next month, so hopefully he does genuinely have more in mind than “keep making movies.” You can read Chapek’s whole email up at that Variety link.