Disney now owns all of Hulu 

Eater of streamers, studios, and those delicious Mickey Waffles, the Walt Disney Company is rubbing its hands together and licking its lips, as DoorDash reports that the rest of its Hulu order is on the way. Per Reuters, Disney has completed its two-year appraisal process of Hulu and finalized its purchase of the streamer. It’s a long time coming. Disney acquired a majority stake in the service in its purchase of 21st Century Fox in 2019. At the time, Comcast agreed to fork over its 33% stake in the streamer. Six years later, Disney has completed its order, agreeing to pay Comcast an additional $439 million for The Bear‘s den.

The number is likely a massive disappointment for Comcast. In 2023, Disney announced it would pay at least $8.61 billion for Comcast’s stake. However, Comcast contested that the streamer was worth much more and demanded an additional $5 billion, starting a years-long appraisal process that resulted in a much smaller evaluation. Disney will pay only a fraction of what Comcast wanted.

In a statement, presumably with little crumbs of Nine Perfect Strangers and The Handmaid’s Tale dotting his lips, Bob Iger said the purchase will lead to “deeper and more seamless integration of Hulu’s general entertainment content with Disney+ and, soon, with ESPN’s direct-to-consumer product.” Isn’t it nice living in a world where two or three entertainment conglomerates essentially own everything? It paves the way for the seamless integration of subscribers’ cash with Disney’s coffers.