Disney has so thoroughly biffed it in their response to Florida’s anti-LGBTQIA+ “Don’t Say Gay” bill that the company’s employees are taking any opportunity to not only say “gay, but to also avoid work. The bill, which prevents teachers or instructors from discussing sexual orientation or gender identity, has been the object of national condemnation for the past few weeks.

Yesterday, a company-wide walkout in protest of Disney’s response (or lack thereof) to the legislation in Florida, where Disney famously has an entire Disney World, caught the attention of some of Disney’s more famous employees.



One such employee is Oscar Isaac, star of Disney’s upcoming Moon Knight television series. Isaac was very blunt when speaking to Variety about the “Don’t Say Gay” bill. “I guess my comment would be: gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gayyyyyy!” Isaac said.

“It’s an absolutely ridiculous law,” he continued. “It’s insane. It’s insanity. And I hope that Disney as a company comes out as forcefully as possible against this idea. It’s astounding that it even exists in this country.”

Isaac’s Moon Knight co-star Ethan Hawke agreed. “My life’s work is dedicated to creating empathy,” Hawke said. “I feel the power of stories that we tell each other. If you tell the truth about the human experience, you invite empathy. And the more places we shine light, the less dark places there are, and there’s less to be afraid of. And the more we understand each other’s experiences, the more humanity we find in them, and the better we all actually feel. So that’s my job, and that’s what I believe in.”

Other famous Disney current and former employees spoke out in support of the walkout. Larry Wilmore tweeted pictures from the picket line, Kerry Washington posted a petition, and Mark Ru ffalo, who, only a week ago, gave a hearty “Bravo” Disney’s response, retweeted Washington.