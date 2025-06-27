HBO gets a party-ready Pride remix in Trixie Mattel's "Gay HBO Max Song"

No one is fun anymore, except Trixie Mattel. But the rest of us don’t need to worry too much; the RuPaul’s Drag Race winner, podcast host, and professional TV watcher is working really hard to bring it back with her new, appropriately-titled, “Gay HBO Max Song.”

The party-ready beat opens with Logan Roy asking Kendall if he’s queer (a pull made infinitely funnier by fact that his image being used like this would probably be a top 10 nightmare for the Succession patriarch), before looping in that Sex And The City clip (“Whatever happened to fun!”), Sydney Sweeney’s “I have never, ever been happier” from Euphoria, and of course, Jennifer Coolidge’s “These gays, they’re trying to murder me” from The White Lotus. This time, they’re just trying to dance.

Mattel also loops in audio clips from Girls, The Comeback, Beleza Fatal (Scars of Beauty), and her own hotel renovation show, Trixie Motel. It’s like that moment a few years ago when DJs were playing the White Lotus theme at the club, but somehow even more HBO.

“Look, as gay people, we live and breathe pop culture,” Trixie wrote in a statement, via Out magazine. “So making this track using timeless clips from some of TV’s most iconic moments felt like the perfect way to celebrate Pride. This is a gay person’s brain on HBO Max. Now go put on a blonde wig, click play, and dance.” You heard her!