Disney asked Deadpool & Wolverine to cut "Mickey Mouse cock" Ryan Reynolds swore he'd never reveal the one line Disney asked him to cut from Deadpool & Wolverine—but then the studio released it itself.

Today in “Well, you only get to write that headline once” news: A minor mystery about this summer’s Deadpool & Wolverine has now been solved, revealing the one line from the script that Ryan Reynolds and director Shawn Levy said Disney asked them to cut from their R-rated comic book brawl. Although the duo had revealed which line replaced the cut one—it’s the bit where Deadpool quips about having “Pinocchio jammed in my ass” because the studio won’t let him have another X-Men cameo late in the movie—they’d both declined to say the line that their murine masters had asked to be removed from the film.

Ironic, then, that the line has now actually been revealed by Disney itself, per Deadline. See, the studio is running a For Your Consideration campaign for the massive blockbuster, which includes posting the film’s script for all to see. And, wouldn’t you know it, there it is, plain as day: “Disney is so cheap. I can barely breathe with all this Mickey Mouse cock in my throat.” And, yeah, fair play to them: We can see why Disney might not want that specific bit of mental imagery to get out into the world. (At least, until it was awards season, apparently.)

Amusingly, a perusal of the script also reveals some other fun details, like the code names used for the movie’s various big secret cameos: Jon Favreau’s Happy Hogan (whose office is littered with mementos of the armor and tools of his former boss/good friend, uh, “Buster Keaton”) is “Harold Lloyd,” while Chris Evans and Jennifer Garner’s characters are both referred to by Stranger Things character names. (Channing Tatum, meanwhile, introduces himself as F. Scott Fitzgerald, a.k.a. “Gatsby.”) The big takeaway, though, is this: Disney will go pretty far when it comes to proving itself as the cool step-parent making R-rated Marvel stuff, but it won’t let you say you’ve got Mickey Mouse’s cock in your throat. That’s the line! Now we all know where the line is at.