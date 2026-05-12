Disney sees VisionQuest and James Spader in the MCU's future

The conclusion of the WandaVision, VisionQuest, premieres this fall on Disney+.

By Matt Schimkowitz  |  May 12, 2026 | 5:28pm
Courtesy of Marvel
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Disney sees VisionQuest and James Spader in the MCU's future

On the heels of welcoming Ahsoka back to Disney+, the Mouse House is doing fans one better: They’re bringing back James Spader. Appearing live at Disney’s upfront presentation, Robert Downey, Jr. and Tom Hiddleston reminded advertisers that Avengers: Doomsday is right around the corner before bringing out Paul Bettany, who announced a new MCU series, VisionQuest, coming to Disney+ this fall. The series will follow Bettany’s character, Vision, last seen on WandaVision with his wife Wanda Maximoff, a.k.a. The Scarlett Witch (Elizabeth Olsen), who, thus far, has not been announced for VisionQuest. The pair were trapped in a series of television parodies, but it turns out it was Agatha (Kathryn Hahn) all along. The series marked the beginning of the MCU’s television run, which many point to as the reason the Universe over-expanded, but WandaVision was also one of the more well-liked entries into the franchise. VisionQuest makes the end of the “WandaVision trilogy,” according to Bettany.

“I am delighted to be back in Marvel’s newest, and what many are already calling best-ever series, VisionQuest, the conclusion of the WandaVision trilogy,” the actor said. “It’s a deeply personal story about identity, purpose, and what it means to be human.”

In addition to Vision returning as both white and regular Vision, the series will also host James Spader, who will be appearing in the flesh for the first time. Spader voiced the villain Ultron in 2014’s Avengers: Age Of Ultron, but hasn’t been seen since. However, based on the teaser played during the presentation, he won’t be playing the Ultron we remember from the film. 

VisionQuest premieres on Disney+ on October 14.

 
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