Disney+ is moving its big Marvel day once more, so if you’ve planned your viewing schedules around Wednesdays, think again. MCU phase four’s latest entrant, She-Hulk: Attorney At Law, will now premiere on August 18 instead of its initial August 17 release date. It means new episodes will now roll out every Thursday.

This is not the first time the streamer has changed its schedule. Marvel’s first two Disney+ shows, WandaVision and The Falcon And The Winter Soldier, aired new installments on Fridays. Starting with Loki, every new series so far has launched on Wednesdays, including What If...?, Hawkeye, Moon Knight, and Ms. Marvel. Most recently, Disney+ also moved Andor’s premiere from August 31 to September 21. Things ar e simply shifting for She-Hulk probably so it won’t have to compete with a Star Wars show on the same freaking platform.



Created by Jessica Gao, the show centers on hard-working and accomplished lawyer Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany). Her life takes a turn for the worse when she accidentally gets a blood transfusion from her cousin, Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo), better known as Hulk. In the nine-episode first season, Jen learns how to be her own version of the Hulk while juggling her court cases.

Official Trailer | She-Hulk: Attorney at Law | Disney+

The show also stars Renée Elise Goldsberry, Jameela Jamil, Ginger Gonzaga, Josh Segarra, Jon Bass, and Griffin Matthews. Along with Ruffalo, Benedict Wong will reprise his MCU role as Sorcer Supreme Wong. Tim Roth brings Emil Blonsky/Abomination back to life from 2008's The Incredible Hulk.

Charlie Cox also returns as Matt Murdock a.k.a. Daredevil after throwing in cameos in Spider-Man: Now Way Home and Hawkeye last year. Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio will also star in their own MCU Disney+ show, Daredevil: Born Again. Now we need to see if Krysten Ritter or Mike Colter might show up as Jessica Jones or Luke Cage, respectively. After all, She-Hulk’s Jennifer represents superheroes in the comics and possibly in the show too.

She-Hulk: Attorney At Law’s first season consists of nine episodes. It will premiere on August 18.