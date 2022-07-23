Kevin Feige took the stage at San Diego Comic-Con for the first time in three years tonight, returning to Hall H to recreate the momentous Saturday back in 2019 where he and his Marvel teammates rolled out an absolutely gob-smacking number of TV shows and films that were meant to fill out Marvel’s post-Endgame Phase Four—and which of all, with very few exceptions, now made their way to audiences.

Feige opened his spiel tonight by talking up Phase Four…before transitioning, at long last, into announcements of projects for Phase Five. Including, after months of hinting, teasing, and playing around, the news that Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio will be reuniting as Matt Murdock and Kingpin, respectively, for a new Daredevil show, Born Again.

If that name seems familiar, that’s because it’s also the subtitle of one of the most popular and influential runs ever to be done on Daredevil, Frank Miller’s iconic, well, Born Again. And, certainly, that title suggests that nothing especially good will be coming down the line for Cox’s Murdock, since that particular storyline went a long way to establishing the pattern of suffering that’s his lot in life in the comics. (And, at 18 episodes, Matt’s going to have a lot of chances to suffer.)

The new Daredevil series is currently slated for Spring of 2024, where it’ll land in between the Agatha Harkness show, Coven Of Chaos, and the just-got-a-new-title Captain America: New World Order. Cox and D’Onofrio are confirmed to be in the cast; it’ll remains to be seen whether Deborah Ann Woll or Elden Henson will also be making the jump from the old Netflix show to this new Disney-fied version of Daredevil’s story. (Also: What about poor old Iron Fist? When does Iron Fist get his shiny new Disney+ TV show, huh?)

In any case, we’ll be seeing Daredevil in costume well before that: He was also revealed to be in the new She-Hulk trailer that was also revealed during the panel today.