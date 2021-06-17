The Beatles Photo : Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Everyone will probably be excited to see family this Thanksgiving, since 2020 hopefully reminded us all of the importance of treasuring the time you get to spend with loved ones, but we all know that treasuring the time you get to spend with loved ones isn’t always… super engaging. While you wait for the food to cook or when you’re too full to have conversations, you need to have something else going on—preferably something with a general appeal that nobody should have any real objections to. Well, Disney+ and Peter Jackson have already solved that problem for you this year, with Disney announcing today that Jackson’s documentary series The Beatles: Get Back will premiere on Disney+ across the three days of the long Thanksgiving weekend (specifically November 25, 26, and 27).

A press release from Disney says each episode of Get Back is “approximately two hours in length,” and they will feature a “collection of never-before-seen footage” that “offers an unprecedented look at the close camaraderie, genius songwriting, and indelible impact of one of the most iconic and culturally influential bands of all time.” (That comes from Disney’s Bob Iger, who apparently has yet to hand off the “glowing descriptions of upcoming content” job to his successor.) Jackson is a little more dramatic with his pitch, describing the series as “the story of friends and of individuals” as well as “the story of human frailties and of a diving partnership.” (Replace “human” there with “human and Hobbit and Dwarf and Elf and Wizard” and this would sound a whole lot like The Lord Of The Rings.) The documentary will also feature the Beatles’ entire performance on the roof of Savile Row in London, their last show ever as a group, available here for the first time ever.

If you prefer your Beatles in print, a book tie-in with Get Back will be released on October 12 that has transcriptions of conversations between the band members and “hundreds of exclusive, never before published photos” from groups recording days.

