Disney and Universal sue "bottomless pit of plagiarism" Midjourney AI The first major Hollywood studios to take a stand on generative AI declare that "Piracy is piracy."

In recent weeks we’ve seen a lot of media outlets and entertainment companies make deals—some might say with the devil, others might just call them “generative artificial intelligence companies.” But the future of AI in Hollywood is not set in stone. On Wednesday, several major studios (Disney Enterprises, Marvel, Lucasfilm, 20th Century, Universal City Studios Productions, and DreamWorks Animation) filed a lawsuit against AI company Midjourney, calling the firm a “bottomless pit of plagiarism,” per The Hollywood Reporter.

Basically, Disney and Universal don’t like that Midjourney allows users to generate content using their intellectual property. “If a Midjourney subscriber submits a simple text prompt requesting an image of the character Darth Vader in a particular setting or doing a particular action, Midjourney obliges by generating and displaying a high quality, downloadable image featuring Disney’s copyrighted Darth Vader character,” the complaint reads (via THR). “Midjourney downloaded from the internet, and other sources, content using tools variously described as bots, scrapers, streamrippers, video downloaders, and web crawlers.” The suit goes on to claim that Midjourney CEO David Holz “admitted that to collect the training data, Midjourney ‘pulls off all the data it can, all the text it can, all the images it can.'” (Holz apparently gave this quote in a 2022 Forbes interview.) Further, Midjourney could rein in these copyrighted outputs with “readily available technical protection measures,” but chooses not to do so, even after the studios asked it to. “Midjourney’s infringement is calculated and willful,” the complaint states.