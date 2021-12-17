Doja Cat has previously avoided discussing her decision to work with Dr. Luke amid Kesha’s allegations of sexual abuse by him . However, in her Rolling Stone cover story, Doja Cat finally addresses her connection to pop producer .



Advertisement

When asked if she will continue to work with him, Doja Cat told reporter E.J. Dickson, “I haven’t worked with him in a very long time. A lot of those songs were… There’s shit that he’s credited for, where I’m like, ‘Hmm, I don’t know, I don’t know if you did anything on that.”

Dickson asked Doja Cat to clarify further, but the singer/rapper didn’t elaborate much: “The point is he’s gotten some credit for shit. And, you know, it’s whatever. I don’t think I need to work with him again. I don’t think I need to work with him in the future. I know that.”

W eeks after the interview, Doja Cat sent Dickson an email, writing, “When asked about Luke I may have said something that someone could interpret as me saying that he had taken credit on things he didn’t deserve to. I just want to be clear that I have no firsthand knowledge of that being the case and I don’t want to participate in the rumor mill. The credits on my music are accurate, and I don’t want to imply anything else.”



As explained in the Rolling Stone profile, Doja is signed to Kemosabe Records, “an imprint of RCA helmed by [Dr. Luke].” Every record since her 2014 debut EP Purrr! has been released through Kemosabe. Dr. Luke is also credited for producing some of her biggest hits, including “Say So,” “Best Friend,” and “Kiss Me More.”



Dr. Luke has been in an ongoing legal battle with Kesha, who sued him for alleged sexual assault and battery in 2014.