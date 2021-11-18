We have some urgent news, so if you’re standing while reading this, please take a seat. There’s a “Fake Drake” terrorizing nightclubs around these United States, charging promoters as much as $5,000 a pop for an uncertified lover boy. They’re even covering travel and accommodations for the Drake impersonator.

Numerous reports on social media have spotted the doppelgänger hanging out in Miami. Tor y Lanez, the rapper who Megan Thee Stallion says shot her in the foot, said that he saw Fake Drake around Miami clubs. The impersonator was then spotted by fans on the upper level of a nightclub, staring down at the dance floor like the Phantom Of The Opera or something.

Even more disturbing: Drake knows about this.

In an interview with No Jumper, the Fake Drake, whose real name is Izzy (as in Izzy Drake or “is he Drake”—this conspiracy goes all the way to the top), said that real Drake supports his efforts. At least according to the Fake Drake, a Vegas promoter reached out to real Drake about booking the impersonator. “Let this guy get his bag,” Drake reportedly said.

To be honest, the guy doesn’t look that much like Drake, except, of course, for his impeccably manicured eyebrows, facial hair, and hairline—complete with cute lil’ heart. Nevertheless, Fake Drake said people reach out to him when the real thing is unavailable.

“People DM me, like, ‘Do you want to come to my event? We can’t pay Drake because he’s too expensive,” said Izzy. “I’ve been doing my thing, you know. That’s all I’m gonna say.”

Is this a fake Andrew WK situation where the impersonator will eventually overtake the real thing, spawning numerous conspiracy theories in the early 00s? We’ll just have to wait and see how this all shakes out, but all signs point to yes, absolutely.

