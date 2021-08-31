The Bye Bye Man

Getting gutted by Candyman is what you might call a highly avoidable misfortune: Most of those who meet their end by his hook pretty much ask for it, making the unwise choice to say his name in the mirror five times. Who but themselves do these dummies have to blame? Save your sympathy for the victims of The Bye Bye Man, the title supernatural menace of Stacy Title’s laughably unscary Candyman gloss. First off, it takes not five, not three, but just one utterance of this phantom’s name to conjure him. Secondly, saying it anywhere will do the trick; a reflective surface need not be involved. Lastly—and this is really how the guy gets you, the bullshit fine print of his murder business—even just thinking his name will put you in the crosshairs. How the hell is anyone supposed to not think about a name they’ve heard? Especially one as silly as The Bye Bye Man? A little willpower and healthy caution will keep you out of Candyman’s reach. Nothing short of amnesia can save you from his kindred spirit in narcissistic bogeymaning. [A.A. Dowd]