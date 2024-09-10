Donald Glover doomed to remain Childish Gambino a little longer Earlier today, Glover tweeted that he is postponing remaining North American dates for the Childish Gambino farewell tour

Donald Glover is a busy, famous, and artistically driven man. He’s on hit TV shows, makes hit records, and has a movie called Bando Stone & The New World coming out sometime in the future. However, Glover needs a chance to rest and “focus on [his] physical health” after a month on the road. Announced earlier today, the remaining North American dates on Childish Gambino’s farewell world tour have been delayed.

“Hey everyone,” Glover tweeted. “Unfortunately i have to postpone the rest of the North American tour to focus on my physical health for a few weeks. Hold onto your tickets. ALL tickets will be honored for the upcoming dates in North America when they are rescheduled. Thanks for the privacy. Thanks for the support. Thanks for the love.”

The tour kicked off on August 11 in Oklahoma and was scheduled to run through October 3. It was planned as a year-long goodbye to Glover’s Childish Gambino persona, which he is cursed to keep alive until the tour concludes.

This has been a big year for Glover. In addition to the “New World” tour, Glover re-released his album Atavista, which had an original release date almost as disastrous as Jay-Z’s The Blueprint. The tour also supported the soundtrack album to Bando Stone, a film Glover directed and starred in. It’s unclear when the movie comes out because he doesn’t know. He said on a July livestream, “I don’t know when the movie is coming out. I will do that shit when it feels right.” So, okay, yeah, we might be waiting a while for that one.

At least we know that the North American dates are postponed, ticket holders should hang on to their tickets, and Glover still plans on finishing the tour’s U.K., Australia, and New Zealand legs. In the meantime, we don’t know what to do. Our whole brain is crying.