Donald Glover wants his Star Wars movie to be “fun,” which is nice “Fun?” That’s a word we’ve not heard in a long time.

Star Wars has meant many things to many people in its nearly half-century existence. But for the last half of that existence, it’s mainly meant misery. Since the prequel trilogy reared its ugly head in the canon, the Star Wars community has been split over whether or not Star Wars is even good, let alone fun. That only got worse with the mixed-bag Disney era of Star Wars, which further confused people with some triumphs, follies, and Star Wars movies so lazily written we wouldn’t be surprised if people had already forgotten how Palpatine returned. (Answer: “Somehow”). That said, Donald Glover would like Star Wars to be fun again, which is a really, really nice thought.

Speaking to The Wall Street Journal about his long-awaited Lando Calrissian movie, Glover said he wants his film to be “fun” because “as a Star Wars fan myself, I think it’s important that there needs to be fun being had.” By “fun,” we assume he means endless YouTube videos of “fans” overreacting to casting decisions, studio mechanizations, and whether or not more than one woman should be allowed in the Star Wars mythos. Still, Glover rightly assessed that “it’s very hard to have fun right now” due to “very serious things that are happening, and those are the only things that connect us, weirdly.” It would be a good time for a fun Star Wars movie, but alas.

“So I get why things are serious, but part of the human experience, I believe, is we have a responsibility to have enjoyment. And I just feel like we’re lacking in that department[…] I want to bring fun to Star Wars. I just want it to be fun.”

Poor, sweet Donald. Wouldn’t that be nice, a fun Star Wars movie? Well, we’ve got news for you, buckaroo. This is Star Wars, not Star Have A Good Time With Your Friends And Family. It’s an obligation we all put ourselves through at an increasing clip, and it’s never going to end.

Now more than ever, Star Wars is an excuse to complain about how much better things were when we were children, reminding us of how old we’ve become and how little time we have left on this wretched planet. It’s certainly not about escaping the rat race for two hours with a space adventure about shipments of coaxium or the destruction of a Death Star. It’s about harassing the people who make Star Wars, taking jokes out of context to get people fired, and creating lore-based merchandise for a luxury LARPing hotel that will never again be discussed. We’d all like to live in a world where Star Wars can be fun again. Unfortunately, we, as a human race, have proven time and time again to be incapable of having even the most remotely normal relationship with the motion picture franchise known as Star Wars. For evidence, please re-read this article.