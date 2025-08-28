Dr. Phil's former broadcasting partners accuse him of conspiring to screw them over Some pretty damning text messages were submitted to court, despite Dr. Phil allegedly dodging discovery.

Dr. Phil’s contentious legal battle over the bankruptcy of his media venture, Merit Street Media, has taken a juicy turn. Merit’s former broadcasting partners Trinity Broadcasting and Professional Bull Riders (PBR) have joined forces to accuse Phil McGraw of all sorts of shady shit, most notably that he swindled both organizations for millions and then used the bankruptcy to launch a new media venture, Envoy. This week, Trinity complained in court that McGraw has been going to “extraordinary lengths” to avoid deposition (per Deadline).

One of his deposition-dodging tactics is allegedly refusing to hand over relevant materials for discovery in Trinity’s breach of contract lawsuit. But the materials PBR has managed to acquire are pretty damning. Text messages from Merit Street’s chief operating officer Joel Cheatwood suggest a bankruptcy conspiracy, evidenced by the fact that he instructed employees to keep all communications off of their work emails. The texts (via The Independent) lay out a scheme to wind down operations at Merit Street while shifting staffers over to Envoy. “The way this will probably work is once MSM is wound down there will be an auction of assets and newco will bid to buy the MSM program library,” he explained in one text. He also texted that he and Merit’s Chief Executive Officer Ken Solomon needed to “be very careful with our public activities associated with Envoy since we are still full and active employees” of Merit, adding that any “[a]ctivities that would indicate we are more focused on Envoy could be problematic if called into question.”