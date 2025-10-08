Radu Jude sucks all the class out of Vlad The Impaler in irreverent Dracula trailer

The myth of the fearsome and deadly vampire has been staked in the heart plenty of times over the years. If Edward Cullen‘s sparkly epidermis didn’t do it in for good, Radu Jude’s Dracula just might. The ridiculously irreverent filmmaker behind projects such as Do Not Expect Too Much From The End Of The World and Bad Luck Banging Or Loony Porn is back with another absurdist fable, this one as much about the count from whom it takes its name as it is a commentary on Jude’s native Romania, OnlyFans, labor disputes, exploitative tourists, the rise of AI, and so, so much more. (Seriously—this thing jam packs its nearly three-hour runtime.)

You can see some of that in the film’s new trailer, which features at least five different imaginings of the count (more than a few of which are actively receiving blow jobs), a low-budget C-3PO, a kid whining that she can’t stake Dracula through the heart, a father who has a full face tattooed on the back of his head, a vampire sprinting full speed through a hospital while pushing an old lady in a wheelchair, another pulling his own fang out with a pair of pliers, blood, gunshots, and once again, so much more. Some of it really has to be seen to be believed, which you can do below:

What the trailer doesn’t show is just how much AI is used in Dracula. “What happens when a young and curious filmmaker challenges his creativity with the limitless possibilities of a fake A.I.?” its synopsis reads. “A surprising mix of various stories, from new and old times, about the original myth of Dracula: a vampire hunt, zombies and Dracula crashing a strike, a science-fiction tale about Vlad The Impaler’s return, an adaptation of the first Romanian vampires novella, a tragic romance, a vulgar folktale, A.I. generated kitsch stories… and much more!” While the film’s heavy utilization of the very technology it attempts to critique will certainly be divisive, Jude argues in the film’s press notes that “AI is a kind of Dracula” because it “feeds on others without asking permission.” “It’s parasitic by nature,” he adds, noting that he understands the “ongoing ethical debates” around the technology, but “in that regard, it made perfect sense.”

Dracula had its world premiere at the Locarno Film Festival in August. It flies into theaters for the general public on October 29. You can decide whether you want to stake it in the heart or join its coven then.