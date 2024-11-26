Drake files another action against UMG, this time over that "certified pedophile" lyric Drake filed a separate action against the label in New York yesterday.

The beef between Drake and Kendrick Lamar has no expiration date. Even though the internet has had a lot more fun tying Kendrick Lamar to Father John Misty recently (the two have bizarrely been on the same annual release schedule since 2012), the “Not Like Us” rapper’s persistent nemesis just can’t stay away. Less than a week after Lamar dropped his surprise album, GNX, Drake escalated in a major way by taking their feud to the courts.

Yesterday, the Toronto-based artist filed a petition against Universal Music Group (UMG) in New York, accusing the label that has long represented both men of trying to “deceive consumers into believing (“Not Like Us”) was more popular than it was in reality.” The “pre-action” petition—intended for information gathering before an actual suit—did contain language accusing UMG of entering into a “scheme” with Spotify to artificially inflate the diss track’s numbers; still, the report largely read like an own-goal spurred on by Drake’s inability to process just how many people took Lamar’s side over his own.

Now, per Billboard, Drake has filed a second action in Texas accusing the music giant of “defamation” and not halting the release of a song “falsely accusing him of being a sex offender.” “Not Like Us” infamously cast Drake as a “certified pedophile,” in a line that was, unfortunately for its subject, truly heard ’round the world. “UMG… could have refused to release or distribute the song or required the offending material to be edited and/or removed,” the filing reads. “But UMG chose to do the opposite. UMG designed, financed and then executed a plan to turn ‘Not Like Us’ into a viral mega-hit with the intent of using the spectacle of harm to Drake and his businesses to drive consumer hysteria and, of course, massive revenues. That plan succeeded, likely beyond UMG’s wildest expectations.”

The petition also contains allegations similar to yesterday’s filing of a “pay-to-play scheme” between UMG and iHeartRadio to broadcast those pedophile accusations to even more listeners. (Or, ya know, it’s just a catchy song and people really like Kendrick Lamar. But sure, the potential for a deep-rooted conspiracy is definitely more juicy. Thanks, Drake!)

Of course, UMG strongly denies these accusations. “The suggestion that UMG would do anything to undermine any of its artists is offensive and untrue,” the company wrote in a statement responding to yesterday’s filing. “We employ the highest ethical practices in our marketing and promotional campaigns. No amount of contrived and absurd legal arguments in this pre-action submission can mask the fact that fans choose the music they want to hear.”