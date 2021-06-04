Dua Lipa saddles up for "Love Again" music video

Yee-haw! Screenshot : Dua Lipa / Youtube

Dua Lipa is back in the saddle when it comes to love. The singer has released the music video for “Love Again,” a single from her 2020 sophomore album Future Nostalgia, featuring her as a rodeo aficionado with her own troupe of rodeo clowns. After falling out of the belief in love, she’s found someone who makes her giddy for the first time in a long time, so she’s giddying on up.

Serving up a twist on the disco-pop revival imagery she’s stuck with throughout the Future Nostalgia era, Lipa takes the single from the nightclub to the honky tonk, two-stepping her way into her new lover’s arms. The Brit serves up all of the classic Western attire in the music video, sport ing a cowboy hat, bolo tie, and cow print galore. With just a hint of sci-fi elements, she effortlessly rides an invisible mechanical bull while her team of rodeo clowns lasso a giant floating egg .

“Love Again” is the sixth single from Future Nostalgia, which catapulted the singer into pop stardom. The album received the full remix treatment by The Blessed Madonna with Club Future Nostalgia, featuring Missy Elliott, Gwen Stefani, and Madonna. At the 2021 Grammy Awards, Dua Lipa took home the prize for Best Pop Vocal Album after winning Best New Artist in 2019 . The first single from the album, “Don’t Start Now,” received nominations for Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Pop Solo Performance.

Last night, Dua Lipa released the track “Can They Hear Us” for the soundtrack of Nabil Elderkin’s debut feature , Gully. (Elderkin also directed the video for “Don’t Stop Now.”) Opening in theaters today, Gully stars Kelvin Harrison Jr., Charlie Plummer, Jacob Latimore as three disaffected teens in Los Angeles whose friendship is tested by a dark secret and a hedonistic rampage across their hometown .