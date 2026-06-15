The Duffer brothers' first movie escapes the Upside Down in 2028

Now free of the streaming Upside Down, the Duffer Brothers are headed for movie theaters. Per Variety, the Stranger Things creators, Matt and Ross Duffer, have planted a flag for the release of their first post-Stranger Things movie. The still-untitled film will open in theaters on November 3, 2028.

As has become common in the Stranger Things hype cycles, whatever the brothers are working on has been shrouded in mystery, allowing audiences to create unrealistic expectations for whatever’s to come. Signed ahead of the brothers’ wrapping Stranger Things, the deal between the Duffers and Paramount is focused on large-scale, ambitious theatrical plays. That can be a blessing and a curse, as many Stranger Things can attest, because ambition did not help the show. The show faced widespread dissatisfaction as it drifted away from the teenage Dungeons And Dragons players solving a conspiracy to an expanding universe of brown digital landscapes. Fans disliked the finale so much that they created a conspiracy theory around the Duffers withholding the real final episode from them.

Though they won’t be making more Stranger Things, the Duffers have produced a couple of Netflix hits since the show ended. Something Very Bad Is Going To Happen and The Boroughs received positive reviews, with the latter landing at second place on Netflix’s internal streaming charts. Let’s just hope the Duffers go beyond ChatGPT for whatever they’re working on.