Great job, Internet!: Stranger Things fans want the Duffer brothers to release the real series finale What do you do when the series finale of your favorite show is kind of a mess? Why create an elaborate conspiracy theory surrounding a secret final episode, of course.

Stranger Things has come to an end, and as the Upside Down industrial complex prepares to churn out more strange things, the show’s biggest fans have a simple question: Where is the real series finale, Netflix? The show’s core fanbase has been in a tailspin ever since Stranger Things wrapped last week. While reactions to the final season have been mixed, a common occurrence in the world of long-running, big-budget fantasy television shows, a large swath of fans apparently think they’ve been duped into watching the fake finale. Some refuse to believe that’s how it ended and have begun spinning up different conspiracy theories to explain their disappointment. For instance, a Change.org petition signed by 389,000 people argues that there is “unseen footage” of the show that will supposedly fill in its numerous plot holes. Winnii J, the petition’s starter writes [sic throughout], “I believe the fans should have a say in how the series should go. This is why so many of us are disappointed because it didn’t live up to the expectations that was held upon. Everyone is clearly dissatisfied with this season volume. And also the amount of clues and information we got from the cast members and interviews are not matching up with the episodes provided. We want stranger things to have a legacy not be seen as some show that couldn’t pull though due to it bad writing.”