Steve Buscemi and Daniel Radcliffe Screenshot : TBS

Ford a river and forage for non-poisonous berries because Miracle Workers is hitting the Oregon Trail. It’s not exactly an adaptation of the long-running computer game. Still, season three of the Steve Buscemi-Daniel Radcliffe two-hander is heading west in search of a better place: Oregon. Loading up the wagon will be the same cast as previous seasons, including Radcliffe, Buscemi, Geraldine Viswanathan, Karan Soni, and Jon Bass. Additionally, Three Busy Debras, Sandy Honig, Mitra Jouhari, and Alyssa Stonoha, are joining the party, at least for the trailer .

Advertisement

Here’s the plot synopsis for the season :

Set in the year 1844, the new season of Miracle Workers will follow an idealistic small-town preacher (Radcliffe) who teams up with a wanted outlaw (Buscemi) and an adventurous prairie wife (Viswanathan) to lead a wagon train west on the Oregon Trail across an American landscape which, much like today, is fraught with both promise and peril.

Also saddling up for the season is an old-fashioned rear-projection effect, which adds some classic western charm to the “pandemic production” stylization. Honestly, it’s just nice to see an attempt at making these restrictions work, especially when it fits this nicely.

Miracle Workers is an anthology series, with each season set in a different space and time. Season one took place in heaven; season two, the Dark Ages. It all seems very Black Adder, except for the season s being based on one of show- creator Simon Rich’s published works . Regardless, it’s fun to see Radcliffe having a good time now that he’s put the glasses and scar behind him. And when is anyone ever bummed out to see Steve Buscemi? Maybe a group of fellow teens who don’t wish to be accosted by an older man in a backward cap. Nevertheless , one has to imagine that they’d get a kick out of that.

Miracle Workers premieres on TBS on July 13.