Waiting for the next Mad Max movie has been difficult. We’re still some two years before Furiosa roars into theaters and blows our minds. In the meantime, there’s always the Miracle Workers.

In the first three seasons of Miracle Workers, stars Daniel Radcliffe, Geraldine Viswanathan, and Steve Buscemi used their divine powers to make sense of the past. Based on Simon Rich’s book What In God’s Name, t he first season featured God (Steve Buscemi) deciding to blow up the world, season two took things to the Dark Ages, and the third season risked dysentery on the Oregon Trail. But for this fourth season, the Miracle Workers have reached the end of the world.

Miracle Workers: End Times uses the show’s unique anthology structure to take yet another big swing. This season takes them to a dystopia that is beyond Thunderdome. The Mad Max aesthetic is fun and all, particularly when bouncing off Radcliffe’s wholesome sincerity. Still, the real money here is Buscemi, who’s decked out in a top hat and silly, dystopian glasses. Why isn’t Buscemi always dressing like that? Plus, Radcliffe’s urine purifier is broken, which leads to one of the grossest spit takes in sometimes.

Miracle Workers: End Times | Season 4 | Official Trailer | TBS

Here’s the synopsis:

“Miracle Workers: End Times” follows a wasteland warrior (Radcliffe) and ruthless warlord (Viswanathan) as they face the most dystopian nightmare of all: settling down in the suburbs. Together they navigate the existential horrors of married life and small-town living, all under the dubious guidance of a wealthy junk trader (Buscemi). Also starring Jon Bass as the couple’s faithful war dog, and Karan Soni as a kill-bot who loves to party.

Miracle Workers: End Times airs on TBS on January 16.