We’ll give this one a resounding “Yes chef!” Breakout star Ebon Moss-Bachrach from Hulu breakthrough hit The Bear has boarded Will Joines and Karrie Crouse’s feature directorial debut Dust, where he will star alongside Sarah Paulson and Annaleigh Ashford.

According to Deadline, the Oklahoma-set horror-thriller Dust follows a woman (played by Paulson) who is “trapped by increasingly perilous dust storms and is haunted by her past encounters. She becomes convinced that a mysterious presence is threatening her family and takes extraordinary measures to protect them.”

Paulson joined Dust as the lead and executive producer following Claire Foy’s departure from the film due to “scheduling conflicts.” As a pillar actor for Ryan Murphy’s American Horror Story, Paulson is all too familiar with the horror genre and no doubt has what it takes to handle one measly menacing dust storm. Joines and Crouse will direct the feature based on the script written by Crouse. The writer previously worked on the series Westworld, and penned the script for the film Pilgrim Song.

Moss-Bachrach’s had a good year over at Hulu with an appearance in the Emmy-nominated Elizabeth Holmes drama The Dropout before taking on a lead role as the combustive, swearing-prone Richard “ Richie” Jerimovich on The Bear. He is expected to return to his role for the second season of the beef-dipping dramedy. Moss-Bachrach also recently reunited with his Girls co-star Lena Dunham for a role in her film Sharp Stick.

With Dust also being a production for Hulu, it appears he is being well taken care of by the streamer. In addition to Dust, the actor is also set to appear in the thriller Geechee, alongside Andrea Riseborough and Amin Joseph.