The pandemic’s not over yet so Eddie Murphy’s not returning to standup, but he will be reuniting with Coming 2 America (2019) writer Kenya Barris for a forthcoming untitled comedy film for Netflix. Jonah Hill will star opposite Murphy.

The plot details of the comedy feature have yet to be revealed, however according to THR, it’s an “incisive examination of modern love and family dynamics and how clashing cultures, societal expectations and generational differences shape and affect relationships. Murphy and Hill will find themselves on opposite sides of some of those divides.”

Murphy and Harris recently worked together on Amazon’s Coming 2 America, a follow-up to Murphy’s popular ‘80s comedy. In the last few years, Murphy’s taken on small film roles, recently starring in the biopic Dolemite Is My Name and the drama feature Mr. Church. The legendary comedian has another upcoming project that is a reprisal of another one of his early roles—the forthcoming production of Beverly Hills Cop 4.



Hill and Barris co-wrote the script for the untitled Netflix project and are both producing it through their respective production companies. Hill made his directorial debut in 2019 with A24's Mid90s and his o ther upcoming projects include Adam McKay’s star-studded black comedy film Don’t Look Up, which is set to premiere in December.

The untitled film will be Barris’ first time in the director’s chair for a feature film, but he is known for his writing on Black-ish and it s subsequent spin-off s eries grown-ish and Mixed-ish. He is also know for creating the Tyra Banks-hosted America’s Next Top Model with Ken Mok. Barris and Hill will executive produce the film with Mychelle Deschamp, Hale Rothstein, Matt Dines, Ali Goodwin, Andy Berman, David Hyman and Charisse Hewitt Webster.