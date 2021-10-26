Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Tuesday, October 26. All times are Eastern.



Advertisement

Top pick

Impeachment: American Crime Story (FX, 10 p.m.): Ines Bellina was disappointed by last week’s episode, which spent too much time in the president’s head: “The audience has spent the bulk of the season in the universes of Paula Jones, Linda Tripp, and Monica Lewinsky. With the latter, there has been a tremendous effort to endear her to us. This is the space we are invested in. So why distract us with Clinton breaking a sweat? ’Cause what we get isn’t a portrait of a complicated man in a political conspiracy. We get Bill Clinton, Your Worst Boyfriend From Your Twenties, weaponizing the ‘Bitches Be Crazy’ defense wherever he goes.” Edie Falco’s Hillary Clinton also barely gets her time to shine after staying mostly offscreen for most of the episode. But it looks like she finally takes the spotlight in tonight’s episode 8.

Regular coverage

Stargirl (The CW, 8 p.m.)

Supergirl (The CW, 9 p.m.)

Wild cards

The Last O.G. (TBS, 10 p.m., season-four premiere): “Staying Alive” covers the aftermath of Tray’s (Tracy Morgan) shooting in the season-three finale. Spoiler alert: He lived!

Sex: Unzipped (Netflix, 3:01 a.m., special presentation): Saweetie hosts this comedy special on sex positivity, which also includes horny puppets not unlike the kind found in The Happytime Murders, and special guests such as Joel Kim Booster, Katherine Ryan, Michelle Buteau, Nikki Glaser, Romesh Ranganathan, and Trixie Mattel. Dr. Ruth Westheimer (!) is among the experts featured. In lieu of a trailer, let’s enjoy this oldie but goodie:

Shut It Off ASAP (AsapSCIENCE on YouTube, 9 a.m.): The motto is “We’ll use science for a little self-reliance.” The hosts of this YouTube channel are going off-grid to research sustainable ways to combat climate change.