Liz Lemon and Leslie Knope are television's most likely Kamala Harris voters, survey says In honor of the 2024 U.S. Election, YouGov conducted a survey asking who familiar TV characters would vote for.

Happy Election Day! If it can be called that. Perhaps “Minimally Stress-Inducing Election Day” is the best we can wish upon each other. In any case, there’s no escaping that Tuesday is U.S. Election Day, the final day in which Americans can vote for the presidential race between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump. But that wasn’t the only race Americans voted for recently. YouGov conducted a survey to ask a slightly less important question: For which candidate would your favorite fictional TV characters vote?

This poll was conducted online in late October among 1,167 U.S. adult citizens, YouGov reports. According to the poll’s methodology, “Respondents were selected from YouGov’s opt-in panel to be representative of adult U.S. citizens. The sample was weighted according to gender, age, race, education, 2020 election turnout and presidential vote, baseline party identification, and current voter registration status.” Respondents were asked about their familiarity with certain characters, and then among those most familiar for which candidate they think each character would vote.

YouGov found that within its pool of characters, the ones most likely to be perceived as Harris/Walz voters were women: Liz Lemon, Leslie Knope, Carrie Bradshaw, Phoebe Buffay, Elaine Benes, Barbie, and Olivia Pope, among others. The opposite is true on Trump’s side, where the characters perceived to be voting for the Republican ticket are majority male: Archie Bunker, Hank Hill, Biff Tannen, Don Draper, John Rambo, Tony Soprano, etc. A handful of characters (also mostly male) came right down the middle, with fans perceiving them nearly equally as Trump or Harris voters. That includes Deadpool, Steve Rogers (Captain America), Bruce Wayne (Batman), Indiana Jones, Marty McFly, and Michael Scott from The Office.

The poll results show that Harris voters and Trump voters mostly thought these characters would vote the same way they did. The survey also asked about representation of Democrats and Republicans on television: 27 percent of respondents agreed Republicans are underrepresented, while only 11 percent think Democrats are. Further, Republicans are more likely to feel they’re underrepresented on TV, with 50 percent of the Republican respondents think their party is underrepresented, compared to 23 percent of Democrats who believe the same about their own party. If you’re not completely sick of looking at polling data yet, you can check out this one for yourself here.