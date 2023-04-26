Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
We may earn a commission from links on this page
Newswire

Ellen Burstyn returns for David Gordon Green's The Exorcist: Believer

The Exorcist gets Halloween-ified in a trilogy of films that looks exactly like you expect it to

By
Matt Schimkowitz
Alerts
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Regan costume
Regan costume
Photo: Scott Olson (Getty Images)

When Jason Blum told CinemaCon that David Gordon Green was doing to The Exorcist what he did for Halloween—to “extend and update it”—he wasn’t kidding. The first film of a new Exorcist trilogy, The Exorcist: Believer, looks like a similarly loud and intense legacy sequel, complete with returning cast members and not one, but two possessed little girls.

Watch
How Jamie Lee Curtis found Laurie Strode's fighting spirit
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
David Gordon Green on where Halloween goes from here
October 17, 2022
Lin-Manuel Miranda takes over AVQ&A, asks In The Heights’ cast about their most tiring on-set moments
June 1, 2021

While Blumhouse hasn’t released a trailer publicly, the studio played it at CinemaCon, revealing the plot and tone of the film, which we’re more than happy to relay to The A.V. Club faithful. The trailer follows two families whose daughters go missing. Found in the woods three days later, the girls have no memory of what happened. But, get this: They’re both possessed.

Advertisement

Like Halloween, the trailer relies on some familiar features from the original, like a possessed girl approaching a group of people, this time a church, and doing some wacky Pazuzu stuff in front of God and the world. In this case, she’s covered in blood and chanting, “The body and the blood!” Now that’s what I call an Exorcist thing.

Ellen Burstyn is standing in for Jamie Lee Curtis, returning as Chris MacNeil, a survivor fighting their [Jamie Lee Curtis voice] trauma. And to connect with other families suffering from possessed daughter syndrome, MacNeil wrote a book and does YouTube videos about having a child that vomits pea soup in your face. Sorry, no Linda Blair in this one, but maybe there will be some shots of newspapers explaining what happened to her.

Top Image
Tout Image
32% off
12’’ Screen Magnifier for Smartphone

12’’ Screen Magnifier for Smartphone

No plug or battery
Like watching movies, shows, or even just YouTube videos on your phone? Well, don’t limit yourself to that 6" screen. Make it a giant 12" with this screen magnifier.

Advertisement

Fans of his Halloween trilogy will recognize Green’s approach to horror reboots, while any detractors will likely experience Regan-like symptoms of their own. The only question left is, who will play Corey in film three?

The power of Christ compels you to go see The Exorcist: Believer this October.