Zach Cherry fan club members rejoice! With Roku doing a hard reboot on The Great American Baking Show, Ellie Kemper (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt) and Severance’s Cherry are attached as the show’s new season six co-hosts.

Production on the series will take place in the same iconic tent as the original, with Bake Off judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith ready to take on their roles in The Great American Baking Show.

“We could not ask for a more perfect duo than Ellie and Zach to co-host The Great American Baking Show. Our adaptation of the iconic series will continue to dish out the enduring warmth and humor that fans of the Baking Show universe love, with a twist that we know Ellie and Zach will deliver,” says Brian Tannenbaum, Head of Alternative Originals at Roku.

The first iteration of The Great American Baking Show was not without its blunders, and we’re not even talking about the title (Remember, they can’t use “Bake Off” as Pillsbury owns the rights to the specific phrase in the U.S.). After five seasons on ABC with a revolving door of hosts and judges—not to mention the short-lived third season—it looks like Roku is looking to re-introduce the series entirely.

It will be interesting to see if Roku’s production of The Great American Baking Show can maintain the charm and fuzzy feelings which led to the skyrocketing success of the original. This writer’s not afraid to admit sometimes all the fun in watching a U.K. reality show comes with the accents and the funny phrases they utter (see: Love Island), which, of course, does not translate in American adaptations. However, they’ve got plenty of things going for them, with a great selection of hosts and the original judges. We shall see!

Despite Netflix’s streaming rights to the U.K. version of the series, the Great American Baking Show will premiere exclusively on the Roku Channel in 2023. No release date has been set for the newest season of The Great British Bake Off.