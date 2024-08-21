Chick-fil-A's streaming service sounds like a Community gag, but it's mother clucking real Guess the chicken sandwiches were getting a bit stale

If you need more proof that we’re living in some sort of bizarre, ad-sponsored version of The Sims, have we got a news bite for you. According to Deadline (not The Onion, we double-checked), Chick-fil-A is leaving the sandwiches in the coop and enlisting the streaming wars. The trade reports that the fast-food chain “has been working with a number of major production companies, including some of the studios, to create family-friendly shows, particularly in the unscripted space.” It’s also, apparently “in talks to license and acquire content,” like Disney’s Chicken Little, we guess? Or something like Amelia Dimoldenberg’s Chicken Shop Date? The whole thing is almost too bizarre to fully comprehend.

Actual details don’t help. According to Deadline, one of Chick-fil-A’s planned originals is a family-friendly game show from Glassman Media, which produced The Wall for NBC, and Sugar23, which produced Netflix’s 13 Reasons Why. Sure! The series has reportedly already been handed a 10-episode order. Brian Gibson, who worked on the Americanized versions of Top Gear and The X Factor, is heading up programming, which apparently also includes a $400,000 per half-hour budget for shows on the scripted side. Again… sure!

What’s easier to wrap one’s head around is the fact that Community nailed it yet again. It’s a shame the show isn’t on anymore, because Chick-fil-A’s streaming service would make a great real-life companion to human Subway or the KFC space flight simulator. (At least the chicken fried platform will be in good company with Netflix’s Exploding Kittens show and Tim Hortons’ equally real, but no less bizarre musical.) Whenever this thing does launch, just imagine Troy confusing it with Peacock (because, y’know, they’re both birds) or Britta saying she can excuse homophobia, but she draws the line at animal cruelty (because, y’know, chicken sandwiches). It will be just like Community never left.