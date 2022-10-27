Well, it’s official: Elon Musk owns Twitter, and he’s being predictably obnoxious about it. According to a new, lengthy Notes app statement from the world’s richest man, Musk didn’t purchase Twitter to acquire more wealth, or a more secure playground for complaining about the Rings Of Power. The way he tells it, Musk’s intention in buying Twitter is actually to “help humanity.”

In the statement Musk details in further depth the reasoning behind his acquisition of Twitter. The statement finds Musk’s standard self-important tone leaning less toward teenage troll and more toward condescendingly benevolent overlord.

“The reason I acquired Twitter is because it is important to the future of civilization to have a common digital town square, where a wide range of beliefs can be debated in a healthy manner, without resorting to violence,” Musk writes. “I didn’t do it because it would be easy. I didn’t do it to make more money. I did it to try to help humanity, whom I love. And I do so with humility, recognizing that failure in pursuing this goal, despite our best efforts, is a very real possibility.”

The words certainly look pretty on a screen, but Musk’s written assertion plays a far different tune than his previous statements on the purchase. Per The Washington Post, Musk has told Twitter investors he plans to lay off 75% of the company’s staff as part of a post-purchase platform revitalization. That’s equivalent to over 5,000 employees.

Musk’s desire to leave select members of the humanity he claims to be helping jobless marks just one of his recent regrettable antics. He managed to pen his needling statement while also clashing with the Ukrainian government, implicitly supporting Kanye West’s anti-semitism, and touting a $100 a bottle “Burnt Hair” scented perfume. They say everyone has the same 24 hours in a day, but Musk has been putting his to tragically efficient use. But then again, the average individual likely doesn’t wield the same amount of online leisure time as Musk.