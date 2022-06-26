Wow, leave it to the ace pilots of Top Gun: Maverick and karate master Elvis Presley to bring us one of the greatest box office battles in years: In its debut, Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis made $30,500,000, which, unfortunately, was only enough to put it in second place. First place went to a resurgent Top Gun: Maverick, back at the top after falling to number three last week, which made $30,500,176. To be clear, that’s not even $200 separating first and second place! Elvis even had a slightly higher per-screen average, so if, like, two additional theaters had decided to show Elvis, it would’ve won. Are you excited or are you excited?! Woooo!

Anyway, Jurassic World Dominion fell to third with $26 million and has $300 million total. Below that is The Black Phone, which was right on its tail (a dinosaur tail) with $23 million in its debut. Then, in a steep drop, we have Lightyear ($17 million for a total of $88 million), followed by Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness (which is now on Disney+). Everything below that made less than $1 million, including Everything Everywhere All At Once and The Bad Guys, two movies that—god willing—will never ever leave the box office charts.

The other big debuts for the week, Flux Gourmet and Marcel The Shell With Shoes On, both missed the top 10 entirely. The latter made $169,606 (it only opened on six screens, so that’s a killer average), while the former only made $5,000 on 19 screen (which is a very bad average).

Advertisement

The full top 10 list, courtesy of Box Office Mojo, is below this. Then there are some ads and the place where you can leave comments if you’d like.