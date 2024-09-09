Hey book lovers, here's the title of Emily Henry's next novel New York Times bestselling author Emily Henry's sixth romance novel, Great Big Beautiful Life, is expected to hit shelves in April 2025

Queen of the modern romance novel, Emily Henry, has announced the title of her next book. Starting with 2020’s Beach Read, Henry has been on an impressive streak of hits that continually top The New York Times Bestseller list and inspired some highly anticipated adaptations. No doubt her sixth entry, entitled Great Big Beautiful Life, will be similarly received by book lovers everywhere.

Beyond the title, there aren’t yet many details available about the next EmHen book; Penguin Random House describes it as “A dazzling and sweeping new novel” on its website. In a newsletter to fans last week, Henry said the first draft of Great Big Beautiful Life “poured out of” her: “This book is different than anything I’ve written before but also feels like a really natural extension of what I’ve been doing the last few years,” she wrote. “There is, of course, a love story and a vacation and complicated family dynamic and all the things I’ve always found myself drawn toward, but there’s also something else, and I’m both overjoyed and terrified to be able to share it more about it with you so soon (!!!).” She further teased that the Taylor Swift song that correlates to the new book is from folklore, and should hit shelves by “late April.”

Henry’s five previous romance novels have all been snatched up by Hollywood for various adaptations. Jennifer Lopez’s Nuyorican Productions is adapting Happy Place as a series for Netflix. Book Lovers will be a movie from Aftersun producer Tango with a script from Girls alum Sarah Heyward. Yulin Kuang, who spoke with The A.V. Club earlier this year about adapting and writing original romance, will write and direct Beach Read in addition to penning the script for People We Meet On Vacation, directed by Brett Haley (Hearts Beat Loud). Tom Blyth and Emily Bader were recently cast in the PWMOV film. And finally, Henry shared that she herself will write the screenplay for her most recent novel, Funny Story. With all that in mind, fan casting for Great Big Beautiful Life is sure to begin any moment.